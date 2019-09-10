HOPE — Solomon junior quarterback Alex Herbel rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one as the Gorillas opened the 2019 football season with a 46 – 0 shutout of Rural Vista Friday night in Hope.
Herbel carried the ball 13 times for 164 yards picking up the three touchdowns and senior Cobey Fiske ran in two scores after carrying the ball five times for 71 yards. Solomon accounted for 251 yards rushing in its opening win.
Herbel completed eight of 13 passing attempts for 75 yards including a touchdown toss to senior Cameron Miller. Miller had two catches for 23 yards while Dawson Duryea had four receptions for 42 yards. Fiske and Trevor Kirby also had catches for the Gorillas.
Defensively Dylan Hynes led the Gorillas with 14 tackles while Kirby chipped in 11 stops. Brock Nelson had seven tackles and Duryea had six.
Rural Vista accounted for 90 yards of rushing with Dylan Worrell gaining 53 yards on 16 carries. Levi Davis had 18 yards on nine carries and Cameron Campuzano gained 19 yards on seven plays.
Rural Vista quarterback Levi Davis completed one pass for 13 yards to Campuzano.
On defense, Campuzano led the Heat with 10 tackles and Worrell had nine.
Solomon (1-0) hosts Wakefield Friday while Rural Vista (0-1) plays at Goessel
