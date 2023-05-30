Spencer Coup is 2023 State Champion

Solomon sophomore Spencer Coup is a 2023 State Champion in golf after finishing first place at the Class 1A State Golf Tournament in Emporia on Tuesday afternoon.

 Courtesy photo

SOLOMON – Solomon High School sophomore Spencer Coup had two electric rounds of golf on Monday and Tuesday and completed his goal of being the Class 1A State Champion at the State Golf Tournament held in Emporia.

Playing the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, the state’s best golfers in Class 1A completed two rounds of golf to determine the best of the best. Coup completed day one with an 18-hole round 77 that saw him Eagle hole 11 get a birdie on three and putt in eight pars on the Par 71 course. The eleventh hole was a 504-yard par five that Coup mastered in three strokes.

 

