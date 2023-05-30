SOLOMON – Solomon High School sophomore Spencer Coup had two electric rounds of golf on Monday and Tuesday and completed his goal of being the Class 1A State Champion at the State Golf Tournament held in Emporia.
Playing the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, the state’s best golfers in Class 1A completed two rounds of golf to determine the best of the best. Coup completed day one with an 18-hole round 77 that saw him Eagle hole 11 get a birdie on three and putt in eight pars on the Par 71 course. The eleventh hole was a 504-yard par five that Coup mastered in three strokes.
At the end of the first day, Coup set atop the Leader Board in virtual tie with Hutchinson Central Christian’s Nathan Reed as both shot 77 on Monday. Reed struggled on Tuesday and fell out of the top five finishing with an 86 and a two-day round 163.
Coup was just as strong on day two, finishing with the same round of 77 giving him a two-day total 154. He finished Tuesday’s championship round with two birdies, eight pars and eight bogeys. He had birdies on two par four holes, one on the front and one on the back nine. He won the tournament with a 12 over par score.
Sitting in the club house waiting for the last groups to finish, Coup held on to a five-stroke lead over the next competitor Noah Schragg of Goessel at 159. When the final numbers were posted Montezuma junior Jaxon Koehn scored 75 to record the best round of golf for either day by anyone at the tournament. But Coup earned the championship by one-stroke as Koehn shot 80 on Monday.
Coup, who had been state runner up in his first attempt at high school golf took home the top prize in his second attempt.
Two freshmen rounded out the top five in Class 1A as Gavin Wahl of Montezuma was fourth at 159 and Sawyer Campbell of Greensburg finished at 160. Montezuma took the team trophy at 672 followed by Washington County 684 and Ashland at 693.Coup’s Solomon teammate Jake Sommer shot an opening day round 99 but missed the qualifying cut for day two.
In other state golf action, Chapman’s Danny Jackson ran into a little trouble at Quail Ridge Golf Course finishing day one with 89 missing the Championship round in Class 4A. Towanda-Circle freshman Anderson Heimer shot a two day five over par 149 for the championship. Tonganoxie senior Remi Baldcock finished one stroke back at 150 for second place. Wamego won the team title at 639 followed by Independence 641 and Bishop Miege at 642.
Shawnee Mission East senior Thomas Gogel defeated Blue Valley junior Chance Rinkol in a playoff round to win Class 6A with a six under par138 at Sand Creek Station. Class 5A saw Bishop Carroll’s Noah Holtzman finishing with a blistering 61 to finish with a two-day 13 under par 127. Santa Fe Trail junior Lane Workman claimed the Class 3A title with a 142 to finish even for the two days. The Class 2A title went to Sacred Heart’s Michael Matteucci with a three under par round of 139.
The Sand Greens Championship went to Downs-Lakeside sophomore Jace Cunningham with a three over one day round 69.
