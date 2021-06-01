WICHITA – Solomon’s Emma Seidl brought home gold for the Gorillas as she tossed the shot put 40-00.25 on her final throw to seal her place at the top of the list in Class 1A.
Seidl tossed 36-04.50 to be in second place after the first round. Wallace County freshman Ja’Asia Stafford had a best first round toss at 38-05.50 to take the lead to the finals. Seidl immediately took the lead with a finals first throw of 39-10.50. Stafford never matched her best toss from the prelims and finished second.
Sedl improved her standing with the final toss of 40 plus feet.
White City senior Jada Lee was third with a best mark of 36-03.25.
Seidl will attend Iowa Western Community College in the fall and will continue to throw shot put in college.
