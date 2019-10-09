SOLOMON – The Solomon High School football team’s offense had trouble gaining yards against the Bennington Bulldogs on Friday in the 48-0 Bennington win.
Bennington came into the game at 2-2 and in third place in 8 MAN DI – District 4 standings and Solomon was also at 2-2 entering the game.
Bennington’s defense limited the Gorilla offense to 17 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards. Solomon ran the ball 21 times but could only register 17 plus yards.
Solomon quarterback Dawson Duryea was five of 16 and he had an interception. Duryea ran the ball nine teams but gained eight yards. Sophomore Dylan Hynes ended with nine yards on eight carries.
On the flip side, Bennington running back Javon Allen ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns. The Bulldogs gained 230 yards on the ground against the Gorillas. Quarterback Tyler Stanley was two for two and 15 yards and a touchdown through the air and he carried the ball six times for 23 yards and a score.
Hynes led the Gorillas in tackles with nine including two for loss. Brock Nelson had four stops with two for loss.
Solomon plays at Herington this week before hosting undefeated Canton-Galva on Oct. 18.
