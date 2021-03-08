CANTON – GALVA – The Solomon boy’s basketball team and the Rural Vista Lady Heat advanced to the championship game of their brackets on Friday and Saturday nights in the Class 1A Div I Sub-State Basketball Tournament hosted by Canton-Galva High School.
Rural Vista (13-6) took care of the host school in the opening round by a 61-38 score. The third seed Lady Heat then defeated the second seed Sylvan Lucas team 45-38 to reach the finals on Saturday afternoon.
The Heat had a mighty task ahead of them, as they were to play number one seed Little River for the right to go to the state tournament. Little River was the fifth ranked team in Div I by the KBCA heading into post season. Saturday Rural Vista fell 50-31.
Solomon (17-6) had a similar tournament journey to the finals of the boys bracket. The number three seed Gorillas took two overtimes to put away Wheat State League opponent Rural Vista 70-59 in the opening round before defeating Sylvan Lucas 61-57 Friday night.
Saturday evening, the Gorillas met up with the once beaten Little River squad, the number one ranked team in the state in the championship match. Little River jumped out quickly on Solomon and went on to win the crown 75-39.
Little River will take both teams to the Class 1A Div I state tournament which begin Monday and Tuesday with quarterfinal games.
Box Score:
Solomon 61,
Sylvan Lucas 57
Solomon 14 20 15 12 – 61
Syl. Lucas 14 16 12 15 – 57
Solomon – Coup 18, Robinson 1, Hastings 13, Acosta 16, Hynes 7, Smith 6. Totals: 20 (3) 12-22 61.
Sylvan Lucas –W. Rhudolph 6, Heenan 3, Huehl 25, D. Rhudolph 5, Dohl 14, Couse 4. Totals: 14 (8) 5-8 57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.