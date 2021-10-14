LINCOLN – The Solomon Gorillas rolled to a 64-32 win at Lincoln as senior running back Dylan Hynes added 27 yards on the ground for the Leopards.
Hynes scored on runs of 36-yards and two-yards and he hauled in a 35-yard pass from quarterback Spencer Coup in the first quarter as the Gorillas jumped out to a 22-8 lead after one.
Solomon rushed the ball for 242 yards on 44 carries. Hynes finished with 182 yards in the game on 26 totes. Coup had 12 carries for 30-yards and a touchdown. Jarret Baxa added 30 yards on six attempts.
Hynes completed a 37-yard pass to Spenser Krause to open the second quarter and with 27 seconds remaining in the first half, he dashed in from three-yards out to give Solomon a 36-24 lead at the break. The Leopards had two touchdowns passes in the second quarter to go along with a 49-yard rushing score in the first period.
Lincoln added a one-yard score in the third period, the only score of the quarter but Solomon roared back with 28 points in the fourth to seal the win. Hynes opened the fourth with a 22-yard run followed by a Coup rushing score of three-yards.
Coup was four of nine on the night for 47 yards and the score to Hynes. Hynes had the one toss to Krause for the additional 37-yards and the touchdown.
Baxa led the Gorilla defense with nine tackles with Hyness adding eight and a sack. Scott Robinson provided seven stops and Porter Hynes added five.
Lincoln’s sophomore quarterback Logan Meier was seven of 15 through the air for 94 yards and two scores. He rushed 13 times for 24 yards and a score. Senior Joel Rees rushed three times for 62 yards and found the endzone. Senior Josh Zsuzsics had 27 yards on six carries, and he caught two touchdown passes for 70 yards.
Solomon moves to 4-2 on the year and will host Wakefield on Friday.
