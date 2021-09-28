SOLOMON – The Solomon Gorillas improved to 3-1 Friday night as they ran past county rival Herington 46-26 in Solomon.
Senior running back Jarret Baxa ran for two scores to help the Gorillas defeat the Railers. Baxa carried the ball 12 times on the night to rack up 149 yards. He ended the game with a 12.4 yards average per carry. Fellow senior Dylan Hynes found the endzone on the ground as well as he toted the ball 18 times for 94 yards in the contest.
Herrington kept to the ground against their Wheat State League opponent and gained 418 yards rushing on 50 attempts. Ridley Swader scored once after carrying the ball 26 times for 179 yards. Eston Idleman had 130 yards on 12 carries and a score. Nick Bachicha scored twice for the Railers and gained 109 yards on 12 carries.
The Railers found the endzone first in the opening period when Idleman busted free for a 34-yard scoring run. Solomon answered with just 22 seconds on the opening period clock when quarterback Spencer Coup found Scott Robinson for 22 yards and a score. Hynes gave the Gorillas the lead with a two-point conversion. Coup finished seven of 16 for 110 yards and a score.
Solomon took a 32-14 advantage to the locker room at halftime after adding three scores in quarter number two. Hynes ran for a one-yard score and tossed a 43-yard strike to Caden Acosta while Baxa ran for a 45-yard score.
Swader had a 38-yard touchdown run for the Railers in the second period.
Herington scored first in the second half when Bachicha scooted across the line to bring the score to 32-20 in Solomon’s favor. On the ensuing kickoff, Porter Hynes returned the ball 67 yards for a Gorilla touchdown. Baxa added a nine-yard score and the Gorillas led 46-20 after three periods.
Bachicha finished off the scoring in the game with a 42-yard fourth quarter run.
Defensively for the Gorillas, Dylan Hynes led the Gorillas with 13 tackles including four for loss. Porter Hynes had eight tackles and interception. Acosta and Baxa had seven stops while Robinson ended with six.
Swader led the Railers with 12 stops and an interception. Cameron Svitak had 11 tackles and Ty Sill-Sheppard, Idleman and Will Lingenfelser finished with four each.
Solomon improves to 3-1 and will host Bennington next week while Herington goes to 0-3 and is scheduled to host Lincoln.
