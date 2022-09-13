SOLOMON – The Solomon Gorillas used an active passing game and a grinding ground game to roll over visiting Wakefield in week two 50-16.
The Bombers scored the opening points at the 3:05 mark of the first quarter when quarterback Kobe Wendt found Noah Freeman on a 17-yard scoring strike. Kingsley Smith ran the two-point conversion as Wakefield went up 8-0.
On Solomon’s next possession, Porter Haynes busted lose for a 55-yard touchdown run and after the conversion, the game was tied to end the opening period. Haynes finished the game with 64 yards on seven carries.
The Gorillas went to the air in the second quarter as Solomon quarterback Spencer Coup found Scott Robinson on back-to-back scoring opportunities on plays of 48 yards and 51 yards to open up the game. Coup later found Haynes on a 67-yard connection in the period to send the teams to break with the Gorillas leading 22-16.
Coup ended the night by going seven of ten for 212 yards and five scores. To add to the three first have scores, Coup found Spenser Krause and Haynes again for third quarter touchdowns. Boedi Long also had a six-yard reception in the contest.
Aiden Shepard ended the scoring for the Gorillas with a fourth quarter three-yard touchdown run. Shepard finished with 11-yards while Mac Collins had ten carries for 30 yards, Seth Pekarek had 17-yards on two totes and Coup finished with 36 yards on four carries.
Wakefield ended with 180 yards rushing on the night.
Defensively for Solomon, Lucas Newcomer finished with nine tackles while Kegan Mackney and Hynes had seven each as Coup added six and a half stops. Hayden Zerbe chipped in five and a half tackles for the victory.
Solomon improved to 2-0 on the season with the win.
