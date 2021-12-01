SOLOMON – The Solomon Gorillas are coming off a 17-6 season and a sub-state runner-up season from a year ago and will return practically the entire squad to be led by new head coach Kyler Stein.
Stein will welcome back the same five starters that finished the season and will add some new young talent as well. Seniors Caden Acosta and Dylan Hynes will be called upon for leadership of the 2021-2022 edition of the Gorilla basketball program.
Senior Jarrett Baxa also returns as a ‘do it all-type player’ according to the new coach. He also sees Baxa as a great rebounder at the guard position. Junior Makaen Hastings, who leads the team in scoring, also returns bringing with him 17 points per game. Acosta put in 12 points a contest and Hynes averaged 10.
“We are returning everyone from last year’s squad,” Stein said. “I believe our strength will be our athleticism on both ends. We will be able to run and pressure and play at a fast tempo to use our depth to our advantage. What we are working to improve is to be a defensive minded team. To want to play defense and have the mindset that we aren’t letting you score 40 points.”
Senior Simon Smith returns to help in rebounding. Smith brought down seven per game while Hynes averaged eight and Acosta five. Sophomore Spencer Coup should also return to the court as he averaged eight points and four rebounds during his freshman season.
Stein mentioned others that will be important to the team’s success being sophomore Spencer Krause and junior Scott Robinson. In Krause, Stein sees a young player who will contribute more throughout the season while Robinson is great defender who does a lot of small things that don’t show up in the box score.
“I think there are a lot of talented and skilled teams in the Wheat State League,” Stein said. “I think it is very much up in the air at this point. There are new coaches in with some of the top teams so we will see how things pan out. Little River is the team everyone is after and until someone knocks them off, they remain at the top.”
Solomon opens the season Friday at Burton before traveling to Bennington and then hosting Ell-Saline.
Solomon 2021-2022
Basketball Schedule
Dec. 3at Burton
Dec. 7at Bennington
Dec. 9vs. Ell-Saline
Dec. 10 vs. Minneapolis at KWU
Dec. 17 at Canton-Galva
Dec. 21 vs. Centre
Jan. 7 at Elyria Christian
Jan. 11vs. Goessel
Jan. 14at Herington
Jan. 18 – 22 at Centre Tourney
Jan. 25vs. St. Xavier
Jan. 28at Wichita Classical
Feb. 1 vs. Little River
Feb. 4 at Peabody-Burns
Feb. 8 vs. Rural Vista
Feb. 11vs. Wakefield
Feb. 14 vs. Herington
Feb. 18 vs. Bennington
Feb. 24 – 25 at Sub-State Quarterfinals TBD
Feb. 28 – March 5 at Sub-State TBD
March 9 – 12 at State TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.