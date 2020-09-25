HERINGTON – Solomon’s multi faceted offense put up nearly 350 yards of total offense on its way to a 48-0 Wheat State League win over the Herington Railers Friday night in Herington.
The Gorillas remain undefeated at 4-0 and now stand 1-0 in district play. Quarterback Alex Herbel ran for two scores and threw for four more as the Gorillas blanked the 2-2 Railers. Herbel ran for 122 of Solomon’s 205 yards on the ground. He was seven of 11 for 122 yards in the air as he had touchdown throws to Dylan Hynes, Dawson Duryea and two to Scott Robinson in the shutout.
The Gorilla defense limited the power house rushing attack of the Railers to 87 yards on the night as Easton Idleman put up 28 yards on 13 carries and senior Matt Anschutz was held to just 19 yards on 18 carries.
Mistakes cost the Railers as they were penalized nine times for 70-yards including losing a touchdown of a returned kick off early in the fourth quarter by Anschutz.
Solomon improves to 4-0 and is scheduled to play at Bennington next week. Herington drops to 2-2 and will play at Lincoln.
