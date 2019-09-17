TESCOTT — The Solomon High School volleyball team placed second at the Tescott Invitational Tournament Saturday.
Solomon finished 3-2 on the day finishing second behind Peabody-Burns with Wakefield finishing third.
Solomon defeated Elyria Christian 25-20, 25-19 to begin the day. It then battled eventual champion Peabody-Burns 24-26, 24-26 to go to 1-1. In the third match Solomon faced the host school Tescott but fell 20-25, 21-25. Next, the Gorillas defeated Schlagle 25-15, 25-13 and finally won over Wakefield 25-12, 25-19.
Head coach Micala Anderson said Rachel Hagen and Reagan McMillen had awesome passing days. McMillen passed 50 balls and averaged a 2:03 average on serve receive with 30 digs. Hagen passed 29 balls with an average of 2.19 in serve receive and 27 digs on the day as well.
Emma Seidl had 34 kills and Elizabeth Leder came in with 23 for the Lady Gorillas. Cadence Fleming and Hagen each had 14 aces during the five matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.