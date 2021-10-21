Number one ranked Victoria (26-5) drew the number one seed of the Class 1A – DI volleyball sub-state tournament at Sylvan-Lucas beginning Saturday.
Earning a BYE until the second round, Victoria will then match-up against the winner of four seed Solomon (17-18) and fifth seed Lincoln (14-16). In the lower bracket, Sylvan-Lucas (27-9) opens at the two seed and receives a BYE to face the winner of three seed Ness City (20-13) and sixth seed La Crosse (13-18).
Solomon’s match is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
In the 1A – DII sub-state at Lost Springs-Centre, Rural Vista (10-16) drew the three seed and received a BYE to the second round to face second seed Lost Springs-Centre (14-17). The number one seed went to Elyria Christian (17-17) and they will face the winner of the four seed Wakefield (6-17) and fifth seed Peabody-Burns (5-23).
Wakefield opens the tournament with a 1:00 p.m. serve against Peabody-Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.