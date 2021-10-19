SOLOMON – The Solomon High School Gorillas Improved to 5-2 on the season with a big 62-16 win over the Wakefield Bombers in Solomon.
The Gorillas got four rushing touchdowns from Dylan Hynes, two from running back Jarret Baxa and a TD pass from quarterback Spencer Coup to Spencer Krause to go along with two defensive scores from Coup in the big 8-Man DI contest. With the win, Solomon sets in third place in the district behind Little River and Canton-Galva.
Baxa scored on runs of 11 yards and three yards to get the Gorillas on the board in the opening period. Hynes added a one-yard score and Coup connected with Krause for 28 yards to gain a 28-8 lead after the opening frame.
Solomon piled up 357 yards of total offense with 318 coming on the ground on 36 plays. Hynes finished with 189 yards on 23 carries and four scores. Baxa had 75 yards on six totes including the two first period scores. Coup rounded out the rushing yards with 54 on seven tries.
Coup was four of 10 on the night for 39 yards and the scoring toss to Krause late in the first. Coup found Krause twice for 29 yards and Dawson Duryea twice for 10 yards.
Solomon came up big defensively to begin play in the second period as Coup grabbed back-to-back pick six’s for Gorilla touchdowns. Hynes added two scores before halftime as Solomon took a 56-16 lead to break. Hynes rushed for an 11-yard third period score to end the contest.
Wakefield quarterback Kobe Wendt led the Bombers in rushing with 29 yards and he had a touchdown pass to Phoenix Finnegan for one of Wakefield’s touchdowns. Finnegan had two receptions for 53 yards in the game. Wakefield’s other touchdown came on a 60-yard kickoff return by Trevor Uken in the first quarter.
Defensively for the Gorillas, Hynes, Baxa and Coup led the team in tackles. Hynes finished with seven stops while Baxa had three including a sack. Coup had two tackles as well as the two picks to the house for the win.
Solomon travels to Little River (7-0) to finish the regular season next Friday. Little River holds the district standings with a 60-52 victory over second place Canton-Galva earlier in the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.