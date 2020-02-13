Solomon High School hosted its Bowling Invitational Tournament Tuesday at Tornado Alley in Abilene.
Solomon sophomore Taegan Garrett had high score in the girls’ competition with 417. Garrett along with teammates won the girls bracket with 1297 pins over Washington County’s 361.
Solomon’s Lilli Selbach finished third overall at 309 followed by Kaytlynn at 296 and Emma Boyer with 236. Two other Solomon Bowlers were Katherine Ford (225) and Geneva Townsend (223).
Washington County’s Allie Rumsey was runner-up to Garrett with 361 pins.
In the boys division, Junction City took team honors with 1820 pins followed by Washington County at 1702 and Solomon with 943.
Junction City’s Bryce Bordes edged out teammate Payton Paquette 465-464 for high score. Junction City had the top three marks with Matthew Donavan finishing third at 461. Washington County’s Kaleb Grace was fourth at 458 and his teammate Cody Metz earned fifth at 447.
Solomon High’s bowlers were Alex Blaize (317), Jacob Smith (317) and Zach Brown (309).
