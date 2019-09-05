The young Solomon High School volleyball team had a rocky start to begin the 2019 season at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Gorillas lost in two sets to Sacred Heart and Bennington but head coach Micala Anderson saw improvement in the set against Bennington.
“We played really solid teams,” she said. “But we figured out how to make things work for ourselves, just a little too late.”
Anderson recognized Raegan McMillen, who is the team’s Libero, as she had a 2.17 pass rating in the Serve Receives and she had 12 digs on the night. She also mentioned Elizabeth Ladet with six kills and Emma Seidl and Kamryn Kugler both had four kills each. Seidl also had 10 digs.
Solomon travels to Peabody-Burns on Saturday for the team’s first weekend tournament.
