Kyler Stein of Spearville, Kansas has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Solomon according to sources. Stein will graduate in May from Kansas State University and will teach physical education and weights. He will be an assistant on the football staff as well. Stein was a three-sport athlete for the Spearville Lancers while in high school playing basketball, football and baseball.
Stein replaces Andrew Johnson who did not have his contract renewed by the Solomon Board of Education. Johnson finished his fourth year at Solomon this year.
Colby Hamel has been named to replace Zach Douglas as the head girls’ basketball coach for the Gorillas. Hamel comes to Solomon via Rock Hills High School. At Rock Hills, Hamel was the head football coach and he also served as the junior high football coach and head basketball coach.
Hamel is a 2012 graduate of Lakin High School who spent two seasons at Garden City Community College before transferring to Fort Hays State. He spent time at Lakin coaching football and middle school basketball before leaving for Rock Hills.
Hamel will also be the junior high head football coach in Solomon.
In other coaching moves, the Solomon board approved the hire of Peyton Desormiers as head volleyball coach. Desormiers, a 2019 graduate of Kansas Wesleyan, had been the Solomon Middle School volleyball coach prior.º She was a four-year player for the KWU Coyotes where she played in 243 games while finishing with over 1,000 assists and nearly 350 digs.
Desormiers replaces Michala Anderson who after five seasons wrapped her career with a 93-70 record. The Lady Gorillas finished 2020 with a 13-16 mark.
