WHITE CITY – The Solomon Gorillas opened the 2020 season with a 46-12 win over county rival Rural Vista.
Dylan Hynes ran for two Solomon touchdowns in the opening quarter and Alex Herbel ran for one and threw for another to lead the Gorillas to a 32-0 lead after one period. Haynes scored on runs of 32 and 13 yards while Herbel hit Dawson Duryea for 21 yards and a score. Herbel capped the first period scoring with a 49-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds on the clock.
Herbel tossed two touchdowns in the second period as the Gorillas opened a 46-6 halftime advantage in the game. Herbel found Scott Robinson for an 11-yard score and then pitched a 20-yard scoring strike to Duryea for his second score of the night.
Rural Vista got on the board in the first half when Dylan Worrell busted out for a 38-yard touchdown run. The Heat scored the only points of the second half when Angelo Thomas found the end zone on a 57-yard jaunt.
Statistically the two teams were not far apart as Solomon posted 249 yards of total offense to the Heat’s 230. Solomon’s advantage came in passing yards as Herbel was eight of 12 for 89 yards and three scores. Parker Stillwell finished one of three for 37 yards for Rural Vista.
Herbel added 86 yards on the ground with a score for Solomon and Hynes had 65 yards and two scores on carries.
Thomas was the leading rusher for the Heat with 112 yards on nine attempts. Worrell had 68 yards and Stillwell added 13. Thomas ended the game with an average of 12.4 yards per carry.
Duryea had two receptions for 41 yards and two scores. Spencer Coup caught three passes for 35 yards while Scott Robinson had an 11-yard touchdown grab and Hynes and Spencer Krause each had one reception.
Rural Vista’s Cameron Campuzano had the Heats only reception for 37 yards.
Defensively for the Gorillas, Nevante Farris had five tackles with two being for a loss. Hynes had six tackles and Jarret Baxa had six tackles and an interception.
Campuzano had 10 stops for the Heat with Worrell adding seven.
Rural Vista travels to Canton-Galva while Solomon hosts Wakefield this Friday.
Scoring Summary:
Solomon 32 14 0 0 - 46
Rural Vista 0 6 6 0 – 12
First Quarter
S – Hynes 32 run. (Coup pass from Herbel)
S – Hynes 13 run. (Robinson pass from Herbel)
S – Duryea 21 pass from Herbal. (Coup pass from Herbel)
S – Herbel 49 run. (Coup pass from Herbel)
Second Quarter
S – Robinson 11 pass from Herbel (Coup pass from Herbel)
RV – Worrell 38 run. (Pass failed)
S – Duryea 20 pass from Herbel. (Run failed)
Third Quarter
RV – Thomas 57 run. (Run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.