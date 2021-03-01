SOLOMON – It took two extra periods to settle the score between two Dickinson County rivals Friday night in the first round of Class 1A Sub-State basketball action.
The number three seed Solomon Gorillas took advantage of the free throw line making 11 of 18 charity tosses surrounding a pair of fields goals by Caden Acosta in the two extra periods to get the hard fought battle over sixth seed Rural Vista in Solomon.
Solomon freshman Spencer Coup made six of 11 free shots while Scott Robinson went three of four and Dylan Hynes added one during the extra playing time needed for the win. Solomon led 24-19 at intermission and 41-35 after three periods but the Heat rallied back for the 54-54 tie at the end of regulation.
Rural Vista was held to a three by Ajay Brown and a field goal by Cameron Campuzano during the extended play. Campuzano led the Heat with 21 points while Dylan Worrell had 16. Parker Stilwell finished with 12 and Brown had 11.
Coup led all scorers with a career high 28 points while Acosta finished with 22 points.
Solomon advances to the next round of the Canton-Galva Sub-State where they will face the number two-seed Sylvan-Lucas team who defeated Lincoln 67-29.
Solomon 70,
Rural Vista 59 2OT
RV 11 8 16 19 3 2 – 59
SHS 11 13 17 13 3 13 – 70
Rural Vista – Stilwell 12,m Worrell 16, Brown 11, Campuzano 21. Totals: 10 (10) 11-13 59
Solomon – Krause 5, Coup 28, Robinson 6, Acosta 22, Hynes 9. Totals: 19 (5) 17-28 70
