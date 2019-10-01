SOLOMON – The Solomon Gorilla football team dropped to 2-2 on the season with a 36-26 loss at the hands of the Goessel Bluebirds this weekend in Solomon.
The two teams were halted Friday night due to the lightning across the state and completed the contest on Saturday.
The Gorillas got two rushing touchdowns from running backs Dylan Hynes and Alex Herbel. Hynes, a sophomore, carried the ball 15 times for 106 yards and two scores while Herbel, a junior, rushed for two scores and 129 yards on 19 carries.
Sophomore Dawson Duryea added 23 yards on 10 carries to conclude Solomon’s ground game. Duryea completed one of two passes for seven yards to Herbel in the game.
Hynes led the Gorilla defense with 13 tackles while Tyler Lantz, Trevor Kirby and Duryea added nine each. Freshman Scott Robinson had seven including one for a loss and an interception. Lantz recorded three stops for loss and Kirby had two stops behind the line.
Kirby recorded Solomon’s only two-point conversion of the game as a receiver.
Goessel improves to 3-1 on the season and they stand at 1-0 in 8-Man I District 4 standings. Solomon is 0-1 in the same district. The Gorillas host Bennington (2-2, 0-1) on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.