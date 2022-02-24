CLYDE – The Solomon Gorillas (13-6) drew the second seed of the Class 1A D1 Substate State Tournament that begins Feb. 24. Solomon earns a bye in the first round and will play the winner between third seed Randolph-Blue Valley (9-11) and sixth seed Washington County (3-16). That game is slated for Feb. 24 at Randolph. The winner will match up against Solomon March 3. Clifton Clyde (14-5) received overall-one seed and will also receive a bye in the first round. They will face the winner of fourth seed Lincoln (5-15) and fifth seed Mankato-Rock Hills (3-14) March 3, The Lincoln/Mankato-Rock Hills contest is scheduled for Feb. 24 at Lincoln. The championship of this sub-state tournament is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 5. In girls play, Solomon (2-15) drew the sixth seed and will play third seed Washington County (10-9) on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Washington.
Solomon draws the two seed for Sub State
