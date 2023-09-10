WAKEFIELD – After falling in their home opener to Rural Vista, the Solomon Gorillas went on the road in week two and put up a 44-20 victory over Wakefield.
The Gorillas amassed 345 total yards of offense led by senior quarterback Spencer Coup who had 152 yards on the ground while completing 10 of 14 passes for 92 yards and three scores.
Both teams scored in the opening period before Solomon busted loose for 22 unanswered points in the second quarter. Coup found Spencer Krause for a one-yard strike to open the scoring before Wakefield returned the ensuing kickoff 68 yards for the tying touchdown. Coup found his favorite target, Krause twice for scores in the second quarter and Matthias Baxa had a four-yard run for a touchdown before the end of the half.
Matthew Hamm-Jones had 43 yards on six carries and Baxa accounted for 42 yards on 10 tries. Krause had 13 yards in two carries.
Wakefield scored the only points of the third quarter when Kingsly Smith ran in from two yards out for a score.
Coup then rushed for two scores in the fourth quarter, a one-yard scamper and a 55-yard breakaway score. Wakefield ended the scoring on an Eli Ponton pass to tight end Wyatt Uken.
Solomon’s defense forced two fumbles while Hamm-Jones led the team with 12 tackles. Junior Gonzales finished with 10 tackles while Hayden Zerbe had nine, Montana Collins eight, Jake Sommer seven and Koehn Duryea finished with six stops.
