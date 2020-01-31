Last Friday, the Solomon High School bowling team hosted a match against Washington County at Tornado Alley in Abilene.
Washington County won the match 1559 to 1328. The top five bowlers were Cody Metz of Washington County 467, Zach Brown, Solomon 366, Lance Gerieve, WCHS 366, Conner Cheely, WCHS 357 and Blake Orth, WCHS 347.
Solomon bowlers were Brown 366, Mathew Ford 344, Jerrod Farless 299, Alex Blaize 285, Jacob Smith 270 and Rin Nakano 232.
High game honors went to Metz with 176 and Brown at 138.
In the girls division, Solomon won the match 1279 to 287. The top five bowlers were Taegan Garrett, SHS 426, Kaytlynn Hahn, SHS 299, Allie Rumsey, WCHS 287, Lilli Selbach, SHS 262 and Katherine Ford, SHS 255.
Other Solomon bowlers were Genevia Townsend 244 and Emma Boyer 195.
High game honors went to Garrett with 173 and Rumsey at 97.
