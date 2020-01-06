BURTON – Freshman

Makaen Hastings had a career

high scoring night for

the Solomon Gorillas as

they returned to the hard

court Friday night with a

59-34 win at Burton for its

first win of the season.

Hastings shot in 20

points to lead Solomon in

scoring while sophomore

Caden Acosta shot in 13

for the Gorillas. Hastings

connected on six of 15

from behind the arc as the

Gorillas pounded Burton

to win by 25 points.

The Gorillas jumped

out to a 13-4 lead to open

the first quarter as they

took a 21-16 lead at the

break. The offensive gates

opened for Solomon in the

second half as the Gorillas

pounced for 23 points in

the third period and added

15 more in the closing

period.

Acosta was five of eight

from two-point range and

three of four from the

free-throw line to help

lead the Gorillas. He also

captured five rebounds

to tie sophomore Dylan

Hynes for team high on

the boards. Acosta and

senior Cameron Miller

also had a blocked shot in

the contest.

Hynes finished with

eight points while senior

Cobey Fiske popped in

seven. Senior Zach Hare

added six while Simon

Smith and Xavian Gore

got a field goal each.

Miller was one for one at

the line for one point.

Solomon (1-4) travels

to White City Tuesday to

face Rural Vista (2-3).

