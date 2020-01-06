BURTON – Freshman
Makaen Hastings had a career
high scoring night for
the Solomon Gorillas as
they returned to the hard
court Friday night with a
59-34 win at Burton for its
first win of the season.
Hastings shot in 20
points to lead Solomon in
scoring while sophomore
Caden Acosta shot in 13
for the Gorillas. Hastings
connected on six of 15
from behind the arc as the
Gorillas pounded Burton
to win by 25 points.
The Gorillas jumped
out to a 13-4 lead to open
the first quarter as they
took a 21-16 lead at the
break. The offensive gates
opened for Solomon in the
second half as the Gorillas
pounced for 23 points in
the third period and added
15 more in the closing
period.
Acosta was five of eight
from two-point range and
three of four from the
free-throw line to help
lead the Gorillas. He also
captured five rebounds
to tie sophomore Dylan
Hynes for team high on
the boards. Acosta and
senior Cameron Miller
also had a blocked shot in
the contest.
Hynes finished with
eight points while senior
Cobey Fiske popped in
seven. Senior Zach Hare
added six while Simon
Smith and Xavian Gore
got a field goal each.
Miller was one for one at
the line for one point.
Solomon (1-4) travels
to White City Tuesday to
face Rural Vista (2-3).
