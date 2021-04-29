Ade, Roth pitched complete game wins; Fitzgeralds, Powell homer for Cowgirls
CONCORDIA – The Abilene Cowgirls broke out the bats and hit for some power to go along with solid pitching from their two senior starters as they swept the Concordia Panthers in an NCKL doubleheader Tuesday in Concordia.
Senior Brynna Ade pitched a solid first game allowing four earned runs on seven hits over a complete seven innings. Ade struck out seven while walking three in Abilene’s 9-5 victory.
Freshman Callie Powell brought the ‘lumber’ as she went three for four at the plate including her first homerun of the season and she drove in three runners. Junior Jenna Hayes had a pair of hits including an RBI double and freshman Hannah Walter added a double as one of her two hits and she drove in two.
Senior Ashton Roth added a double and junior Emma Wildman smacked a triple to score a run for the Cowgirls.
Concordia scored two runs in the first and held the 2-0 lead until the Cowgirls pushed across a run in the third and then added two in the fourth to get the lead briefly at 3-2. A big five run fifth opened the game for Abilene and they added an extra run in the seventh.
Abilene took the lead in the fourth when Hayes doubled to right and with one out Powell homered on a 0-2 pitch to center field.
In the Cowgirl five-run fifth, Fitzgeralds reached on an error, moved to second on an error trying to throw out Wildman on a fielder’s choice. Fitzgeralds scored on a wild pitch and Hayes reached on another Concordia error that scored Wildman. Madeline Murray hit into an RBI fielder’s choice to score Roth with Hayes advancing to third. Powell singles to score Hayes to make the score 7-3 Abilene and with two outs Powell scored a single by Walter.
Abilene owned the nightcap as they smacked 14 hits in an 11-1 route of the Lady Panthers. Roth was nearly flawless on the bump as she allowed one unearned run on two hits over six innings.
Walter had three of the Cowgirl hits going three for three and driving in two runners. Fitzgeralds drove in three with a pair of hits including her inside the park homer in Abilene’s big six run fourth inning. Hayes, Powell and Ade had all singled prior to Fitzgeralds slam.
Ade had a pair of hits for the Cowgirls including an RBI triple.
The Cowgirls improved to 4-10 and will play at Beloit on Friday.
