CHAPMAN – New head basketball coach Drew Gruver will rely on a solid group of seniors to lead the Fighting Irish basketball team this upcoming season.
Gruver takes over the Chapman boys program after two years at the helm of the Lady Irish. He came to Chapman from Clay Center and has a lengthy resume including the college level for coaching basketball.
“After the three returning senior starters, we will have a young and inexperienced team,” Gruver said. “We will have a lot of sophomores competing for spots and playing time.”
Senior guards Cam Liebau and Eli Riegel will be counted on to lead the offense as they return the most points from a year ago. Last year the Irish finished 3-15 but look to rebound this season. Liebau averaged 11.5 points per game while Riegel returns at the point with a 5.4 average.
Senior post Torin Cavanaugh should return to the front court for Chapman and he brings along a two points per game average while bringing down 3.4 rebounds per contest.
“We must commit to the defensive end of the floor for us to be successful,” Gruver said. “Playing solid team defense, playing together as a team, being disciplines and working for the shot we want on the offensive end will be keys to our success this year.”
The Chapman coach will look for newcomers Caleb Dauterive, Weston Langvardt and CJ Holm to battle for spots along the front line while guards Ian Suther, Gage Picking and Ray Whitehair give depth to the back court.
Chapman opens the season on Tuesday, December 7 when they play Sacred Heart in the first round of the Irish Classic. They then will go against Bishop Ward the following Friday and then tip off against Rossville the next night.
2021-2022 Chapman Basketball Schedule
Dec. 7 – 11 Irish Classic
Dec. 14 at Wamego
Dec. 17 at Marysville
Dec. 21 vs. Abilene
Jan. 7 at Clay Center
Jan. 11vs. Beloit
Jan. 14at Concordia
Jan. 20 – 22 at Royal Valley Invitational
Jan. 28at Holton
Feb. 1vs. Clay Center
Feb. 4 at SE of Saline
Feb. 8vs. Wamego
Feb. 11 vs. Concordia
Feb. 15 vs. Rock Creek
Feb. 18 at Marysville
Feb. 22 at Abilene
March 2 – 5 at Sub-State – TBD
March 10 – 12 at State - TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.