LINDSBORG – It was the first game of the season for both teams and the Smoky Valley Lady Vikings broke out to an early lead over the Abilene Cowgirls and then held on as Abilene tried a dramatic fourth quarter comeback Friday night in Lindsborg.
The 45-31 win by Smoky Valley was the feature game of the night as there was no varsity boys’ basketball game this week due to COVID concerns.
Senior Kerrington Haxton powered the home team to a 16-2 first quarter score as she shot in a pair of threes and a two-point bucket and freshman Adrian Hazelwood scored six of her team high 14 points all in the first eight minutes.
Cowgirl senior Abi Lillard swished Abilene’s only first quarter bucket.
Abilene netted five of eight from the free throw line in the second quarter as the Cowgirls pulled up 22-10 at the break.
Lillard led the Cowgirls with a game high 15 points while junior Jenna Hayes and freshman Claira Dannefer added four points apiece. Senior Allison Liby grabbed nine boards to lead the team.
The two teams played fairly even in the second half even though the Cowgirls mounted an effort for a comeback as Lillard popped in a pair of threes to go with two field goals.
Abilene head coach Mike Liby played ten girls in the contest including freshmen Sammy Stout and Dannifer making their Cowgirl debuts.
Abilene (0-1) will face Rock Creek (0-1) on Tuesday in the AHS gym. Rock Creek fell to Clay Center 43-32 Friday in Clay Center.
