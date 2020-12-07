LINDSBORG – It was the first game of the season for both teams and the Smoky Valley Lady Vikings broke out to an early lead over the Abilene Cowgirls and then held on as Abilene tried a dramatic fourth quarter comeback Friday night in Lindsborg.
The 45-31 win by Smoky Valley was the feature game of the night as there was no varsity boys basketball game this week due to COVID concerns.
Abilene head coach Mike Liby knew going into the season that he needed to find some offensive weapons after graduating his leading scorer from a year ago.
“We have three starters from a year ago with two of them providing a lot of production on offense,” Liby said. “Abi (Lillard) and Jenna (Hayes) return along with Allison (Liby) who is our energy player, especially rebounding. We knew going into the season finding offense might be a little difficult. It’s going to take time to get that all together. We didn’t get to play against anyone but ourselves since March. It’s good to finally get outside and play against someone else. I am so happy that we get to be in school and we get to play. This is really important for these girls.”
Senior Kerrington Haxton powered the home team to a 16-2 first quarter score as she shot in a pair of threes and a two-point bucket and freshman Adrian Hazelwood scored six of her team high 14 points all in the first eight minutes.
Cowgirl senior Abi Lillard swished Abilene’s only first quarter bucket.
Abilene netted five of eight from the free throw line in the second quarter as the Cowgirls pulled up 22-10 at the break.
Lillard led the Cowgirls with a game high 15 points while junior Jenna Hayes and freshman Claira Dannefer added four points apiece. Senior Allison Liby grabbed nine boards to lead the team.
The two teams played fairly even in the second half even though the Cowgirls mounted an effort for a comeback as Lillard popped in a pair of threes to go with two field goals.
Coach Liby played 10 girls in the contest including freshmen Sammy Stout and Dannifer making their Cowgirl debuts.
“We know what we have to work on now after facing live competition,” the coach said. “I told the girls we know what we have to fine tune and get better at and that’s the focus as we move forward. I told them that the season is more than one game. The cool part is we got to play. We’ve had some freshmen step up and provide us help and we are hoping to get that help throughout the year. We think we are a little deeper this year on the bench and we can play deeper. Finding that rotation and that chemistry is what December basketball is all about. It’s not going to happen in just one game.”
Abilene (0-1) will face Rock Creek (0-1) on Tuesday in the AHS gym. Rock Creek fell to Clay Center 43-32 Friday in Clay Center.
Box Scores:
Smoky Valley 45, Abilene 31
Abilene 2 8 9 12 – 31
Smoky Valley 16 6 11 12 – 45
Abilene (0-1) – Ditto 2, Lillard 15, Hayes 4, Randles 2, Dannifer 4, A. Bathurst 2, Clemence 2. Totals: 8 (2) 9-15 31.
Smoky Valley (1-0) – Johnson 5, Brumbaugh 7, Priddy 2, Van Der Wege 4, Haxton 11, Hazelwood 14, Broxterman 2. Totals: 13 (4) 7-12 45.
Smoky Valley JV 30, Abilene 25
Abilene 6 2 3 14 – 25
Smoky Valley 15 3 4 8 – 30
Abilene – Randles 3, Stout 2, Dannifer 6, Barnes 2, Debenham 11, E. Bathurst 1. Totals: 6 (3) 4-8 25.
Smoky Valley – Broxterman 1, Lambert 3, Mullen 2, Fishbank 6, Adam 6, Scott 2, Hazelwood 8, Norberg 2. Totals: 6 (3) 9-19 30.
Abilene C 15, Smoky Valley 10
Abilene 4 11 – 15
Smoky Valley 4 6 – 10
Abilene – Blair Adams 1, Adin Bruna 2, Zoey Debenham 2, Eden Bathurst 3, Callie Powell 5, Alyssa Farr 2. Totals: 5 (0) 5-18 15.
Smoky Valley – Broxterman 2, Adam 2, Fishbank 2, Laros 2, Norberg 2. Totals: 4 (0) 2-3 10.
