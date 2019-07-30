A large crowd enjoyed the kickoff event of the 2019 Central Kansas Free Fair Saturday night in Abilene as the Truck and Tractor Pull brought hundreds out on a pleasant evening to watch tractors both antique and larger “newer” models along with trucks including semis try to pull the sleds.
Contestants from Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa and Kansas did their best to showcase not only their vehicles but also their abilities to work the dirt tracks behind the Abilene Recreation Center.
The Abilene Shootout brought modified trucks and tractors as well Mid America Truck and Tractor Pullers Association trucks, tractors and semis to Abilene.
Driver Chris Bouc of Nebraska took first place in the Pro Stock 4x4 driving a pickup named Screamin Bohemian. His wife Paula, a registered nurse by day, ran second place in the 4WD Modified division in her truck Bohemian Outlaw. Chris Bouc won both the Light and Heavy Divisions.
Lengths of pulls were not available on the MATTPA website as of press time.
Semi trucks were new to Abilene this year.
