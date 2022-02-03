A slow second half in which the Abilene Cowgirls only scored nine total points cost them a potential win on the road against the Minneapolis Lady Lions, 41-31.
After coming out and dominating the opening quarter, the Cowgirls would jump out to a 12-2 lead. Seniors Joy Clemence and Jenna Hayes would each hit 3-pointers and would combine to score 11 of the opening quarter points. Minneapolis would slowly start to close the gap in the second quarter. Abilene’s largest lead at 20-9 was cut to just three points at halftime when the Lady Lions finished on a 10-2 run for a 22-19 Cowgirl halftime lead. A combination of good pressure defense by Minneapolis and a struggling shooting offense would hurt the Cowgirls in the second half. Minneapolis would take their first lead of the game 27-26 at the 4:00 minute mark of the third quarter. From that point on, Abilene would score only five more points for a 41-31 final score.
Abilene was led in scoring by Jenna Hayes with 11 points, and Claira Dannefer added seven.
Minneapolis, now 8-7, was led in scoring by freshman Maci McClure with 12 points.
Abilene with the loss falls to 3-12 in the season and will host Marysville on Friday night in a NCKL matchup.
Box Score
Abilene: 12 22 29 31 (3-12)
Minneapolis: 2 19 32 41 (8-7)
Abilene Scoring: Jenna Hayes 11 POG, Claira Dannefer 7, Joy Clemence 6, Alice Bathurst 3, Grace Randles 2, Renatta Heintz 2
Minneapolis Scoring: Maci McClure 12, Cameron Cleveland 10, Braedee Weatherman 7, Josi Schrader 5, Alayna Cossart 3, Maggie Shupe 2, Shelby Davidson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.