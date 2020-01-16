SALINA –Brackets for the Salina Invitational Basketball Tournament that is next week in Salina were released Wednesday morning. The Abilene Cowboys are the fourth seed while the Cowgirls are the fifth seed in the eight-team brackets.
Boys
On the boys’ side, Andover drew the number one seed and will open play Thursday Jan. 23 against eighth seed Salina Central at Central High School. The Cowboys will face fifth seed Liberal in the 4:30 p.m. game Thursday afternoon prior to the Andover versus Central game.
In the bottom bracket at Salina South High School, the number two seed Salina South will face off against the seventh seed Concordia in the 7:30 p.m. contest. Prior to that at 4:30 p.m. fourth seed Buhler faces sixth seed Wichita South.
Winners of Thursday move to Maybe Arena at Kansas Wesleyan for games on Friday. Losers of Thursday games will play at Central High School on Friday and Saturday.
Girls
Liberal draws the number one seed in the girls bracket and will face the eighth seed Andover in a 3 p.m. contest at South High School on Thursday. Abilene, the fifth seed, drew Salina South in the 6 p.m. game at South.
The other two games in the girls bracket are played at Central High School with the number two seed Salina Central Lady Mustangs facing the seventh seed Concordia Lady Panthers in the 6 p.m. game. The three o’clock game at Central will have third seed Buhler facing sixth seed Wichita West.
Winners in the girls brackets move to KWU on Friday for games at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. with the losers from Thursday playing at Central in a 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. matches.
Championships are scheduled for Saturday evening at Maybe Arena.
