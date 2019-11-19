Middle School 75

Matthew Zellars’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Matthew Zellars (Abilene) won by fall over Aiden Kerr (Bonner Springs) (Fall 0:15)

• Semifinal - Hudson Sauder (Emporia) won by fall over Matthew Zellars (Abilene) (Fall 1:57)

• Cons. Semi - Matthew Zellars (Abilene) won by fall over Gabe Kasprzak (St.Marys) (Fall 2:37)

• 3rd Place Match - Caleb Renyer (Sabetha) won by fall over Matthew Zellars (Abilene) (Fall 0:57)

Middle School 81

Jentree McGivney’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Jentree McGivney (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Kaden Gutsch (Riley County) won by decision over Jentree McGivney (Abilene) (Dec 7-1)

• Cons. Semi - Jentree McGivney (Abilene) won by fall over Denzel Herrera (Emporia) (Fall 1:34)

• 3rd Place Match - Caden O`Brien (Osawatomie) won by fall over Jentree McGivney (Abilene) (Fall 1:53)

Middle School 85

Myles Callahan’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Joseph McCann (St.Marys) won by fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) (Fall 0:41)

• Cons. Round 1 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) won by decision over Sean Morrissey (Holton) (Dec 7-5)

• Cons. Semi - Aiden Shepek (Riley County) won by fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) (Fall 0:38)

Middle School 90

Austin Bruna’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Carson Bell (Wellsville) won by decision over Austin Bruna (Abilene) (Dec 8-2)

• Cons. Round 1 - Isaiah Hernandez (Emporia) won by fall over Austin Bruna (Abilene) (Fall 2:22)

Middle School 91

Zane Macoubrie’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) won by fall over William Jones (St.Marys) (Fall 2:56)

• Semifinal - Drake Kirby (Santa Fe Trail) won by major decision over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) (Maj 11-2)

• Cons. Semi - Alex Gallegos (St.Marys) won by decision over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) (Dec 2-0)

Middle School 95

Parker Farr’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Cale Hein (Holton) won by fall over Parker Farr (Abilene) (Fall 1:54)

• Cons. Round 1 - Parker Farr (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Semi - Parker Farr (Abilene) won by decision over Carson Reves (Wabaunsee) (Dec 6-2)

• 3rd Place Match - Coley Burgess (Rock Creek) won by decision over Parker Farr (Abilene) (Dec 2-0)

Middle School 95

Joseph Welsh’s place is 1st and has scored 14.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) won by major decision over Coley Burgess (Rock Creek) (Maj 8-0)

• Semifinal - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) won by major decision over Carson Reves (Wabaunsee) (Maj 16-2)

• 1st Place Match - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) won by fall over Cale Hein (Holton) (Fall 1:26)

Middle School 96

Ethan Gonzales’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Kalvin Evans (Sabetha) won by fall over Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) (Fall 2:24)

• Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) won by decision over Camron Yuill (Doniphan West) (Dec 9-6)

• Cons. Semi - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) won by decision over Cole Murphy (St.Marys) (Dec 11-4)

• 3rd Place Match - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) won by major decision over Brock Fish (Bonner Springs) (Maj 13-4)

Middle School 97

Zander Cox’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Travis Ballentine (Rock Creek) won by decision over Zander Cox (Abilene) (Dec 6-4)

• Cons. Round 1 - Zander Cox (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Semi - Zander Cox (Abilene) won by decision over Mahki Jackson (Rossville) (Dec 6-5)

• 3rd Place Match - Benedict Keenan (St.Marys) won by decision over Zander Cox (Abilene) (Dec 7-6)

Middle School 101

Jack Hunter’s place is 1st and has scored 14.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Jack Hunter (Abilene) won by fall over Jose Calderon (Bonner Springs) (Fall 0:31)

• Semifinal - Jack Hunter (Abilene) won by fall over Angle Lopez (Osawatomie) (Fall 2:13)

• 1st Place Match - Jack Hunter (Abilene) won by fall over Madison Adkins (Santa Fe Trail) (Fall 0:47)

Middle School 102

Dominic Holt’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Ethan Engert (Silver Lake) won by fall over Dominic Holt (Abilene) (Fall 1:25)

• Cons. Round 1 - Dominic Holt (Abilene) won by decision over Jocelyn Garrison (Rock Creek) (Dec 6-0)

• Cons. Semi - Seth Bazemore (Rossville) won by decision over Dominic Holt (Abilene) (Dec 8-3)

Middle School 110

Logan Elliott’s place is 2nd and has scored 10.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Logan Elliott (Abilene) won by fall over Grant Spreer (Silver Lake) (Fall 0:27)

• Semifinal - Logan Elliott (Abilene) won by major decision over Braxton Criger (Emporia) (Maj 14-0)

• 1st Place Match - Caleb Chermok (Holton) won by injury default over Logan Elliott (Abilene) (Inj. 2:53)

Middle School 115

Kellen Peery’s place is 2nd and has scored 10.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Kellen Peery (Abilene) won by fall over Alazay Dempsey (Santa Fe Trail) (Fall 3:00)

• Semifinal - Kellen Peery (Abilene) won by fall over Mauricio Morales (Emporia) (Fall 0:57)

• 1st Place Match - Blake Redmond (Silver Lake) won by decision over Kellen Peery (Abilene) (Dec 5-2)

Middle School 127

Judah Armstrong’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Noah Burgoon (Santa Fe Trail) won by decision over Judah Armstrong (Abilene) (Dec 9-2)

• Cons. Round 1 - Judah Armstrong (Abilene) won by fall over Teygon McGraw (Bonner Springs) (Fall 1:22)

• Cons. Semi - Judah Armstrong (Abilene) won by fall over Tyler Reed (Perry) (Fall 0:58)

• 3rd Place Match - Judah Armstrong (Abilene) won by fall over Aiden Lovelady (Silver Lake) (Fall 0:25)

Middle School 141

Landon Taplin’s place is 2nd and has scored 10.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Landon Taplin (Abilene) won by fall over Brayden Meredith (Sabetha) (Fall 1:49)

• Semifinal - Landon Taplin (Abilene) won by fall over Rylan Amon (Holton) (Fall 2:28)

• 1st Place Match - Chase Root (Silver Lake) won by decision over Landon Taplin (Abilene) (Dec 5-4)

Middle School 149

Ethan Juhl’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Marcus Bauman (Sabetha) won by fall over Ethan Juhl (Abilene) (Fall 0:39)

• Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Juhl (Abilene) won by fall over Xavier Raygoza (Bonner Springs) (Fall 0:32)

• Cons. Semi - Calvin Maggette (Wabaunsee) won by fall over Ethan Juhl (Abilene) (Fall 1:30)

Middle School 156

Ethan Rhodes’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Ethan Rhodes (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Michael Clark (Osawatomie) won by fall over Ethan Rhodes (Abilene) (Fall 0:22)

• Cons. Semi - Jayden Burnett (Osawatomie) won by fall over Ethan Rhodes (Abilene) (Fall 0:36)

Middle School 215

Cameron Mascareno’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Dalton Roush (Holton) won by fall over Cameron Mascareno (Abilene) (Fall 0:24)

• Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Mascareno (Abilene) won by decision over Logan Camargo (Jeff West) (Dec 5-4)

• Cons. Semi - Cole Flory (Santa Fe Trail) won by decision over Cameron Mascareno (Abilene) (Dec 4-3)

Middle School 265

Jason Mclain’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Jason Mclain (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)

• Semifinal - Kaleb Menold (Sabetha) won by fall over Jason Mclain (Abilene) (Fall 0:20)

• Cons. Semi - Larry Crane (Bonner Springs) won by decision over Jason Mclain (Abilene) (Dec 1-0)

Team Scores from

Silver Lake

1. Sabetha                    177

2. Santa Fe Trail            132

3. Holton                    124

4. Emporia                    119

5. Rock Creek                113

6. Silver Lake                106

7. Osawatomie                100

8. Riley County                93

9. Abilene                    84

10. Wabaunsee            84

11. St. Mary’s                63

12. Bonner Springs        58

13. Rossville                55

14. Perry                    39

15. Onaga                    38

16. Jeff West                24

17. Wellsville                22

18. Doniphan West        18   

