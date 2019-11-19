Middle School 75
Matthew Zellars’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Matthew Zellars (Abilene) won by fall over Aiden Kerr (Bonner Springs) (Fall 0:15)
• Semifinal - Hudson Sauder (Emporia) won by fall over Matthew Zellars (Abilene) (Fall 1:57)
• Cons. Semi - Matthew Zellars (Abilene) won by fall over Gabe Kasprzak (St.Marys) (Fall 2:37)
• 3rd Place Match - Caleb Renyer (Sabetha) won by fall over Matthew Zellars (Abilene) (Fall 0:57)
Middle School 81
Jentree McGivney’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Jentree McGivney (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Kaden Gutsch (Riley County) won by decision over Jentree McGivney (Abilene) (Dec 7-1)
• Cons. Semi - Jentree McGivney (Abilene) won by fall over Denzel Herrera (Emporia) (Fall 1:34)
• 3rd Place Match - Caden O`Brien (Osawatomie) won by fall over Jentree McGivney (Abilene) (Fall 1:53)
Middle School 85
Myles Callahan’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Joseph McCann (St.Marys) won by fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) (Fall 0:41)
• Cons. Round 1 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) won by decision over Sean Morrissey (Holton) (Dec 7-5)
• Cons. Semi - Aiden Shepek (Riley County) won by fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) (Fall 0:38)
Middle School 90
Austin Bruna’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Carson Bell (Wellsville) won by decision over Austin Bruna (Abilene) (Dec 8-2)
• Cons. Round 1 - Isaiah Hernandez (Emporia) won by fall over Austin Bruna (Abilene) (Fall 2:22)
Middle School 91
Zane Macoubrie’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) won by fall over William Jones (St.Marys) (Fall 2:56)
• Semifinal - Drake Kirby (Santa Fe Trail) won by major decision over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) (Maj 11-2)
• Cons. Semi - Alex Gallegos (St.Marys) won by decision over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) (Dec 2-0)
Middle School 95
Parker Farr’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Cale Hein (Holton) won by fall over Parker Farr (Abilene) (Fall 1:54)
• Cons. Round 1 - Parker Farr (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Semi - Parker Farr (Abilene) won by decision over Carson Reves (Wabaunsee) (Dec 6-2)
• 3rd Place Match - Coley Burgess (Rock Creek) won by decision over Parker Farr (Abilene) (Dec 2-0)
Middle School 95
Joseph Welsh’s place is 1st and has scored 14.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) won by major decision over Coley Burgess (Rock Creek) (Maj 8-0)
• Semifinal - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) won by major decision over Carson Reves (Wabaunsee) (Maj 16-2)
• 1st Place Match - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) won by fall over Cale Hein (Holton) (Fall 1:26)
Middle School 96
Ethan Gonzales’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Kalvin Evans (Sabetha) won by fall over Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) (Fall 2:24)
• Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) won by decision over Camron Yuill (Doniphan West) (Dec 9-6)
• Cons. Semi - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) won by decision over Cole Murphy (St.Marys) (Dec 11-4)
• 3rd Place Match - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) won by major decision over Brock Fish (Bonner Springs) (Maj 13-4)
Middle School 97
Zander Cox’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Travis Ballentine (Rock Creek) won by decision over Zander Cox (Abilene) (Dec 6-4)
• Cons. Round 1 - Zander Cox (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Semi - Zander Cox (Abilene) won by decision over Mahki Jackson (Rossville) (Dec 6-5)
• 3rd Place Match - Benedict Keenan (St.Marys) won by decision over Zander Cox (Abilene) (Dec 7-6)
Middle School 101
Jack Hunter’s place is 1st and has scored 14.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Jack Hunter (Abilene) won by fall over Jose Calderon (Bonner Springs) (Fall 0:31)
• Semifinal - Jack Hunter (Abilene) won by fall over Angle Lopez (Osawatomie) (Fall 2:13)
• 1st Place Match - Jack Hunter (Abilene) won by fall over Madison Adkins (Santa Fe Trail) (Fall 0:47)
Middle School 102
Dominic Holt’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Ethan Engert (Silver Lake) won by fall over Dominic Holt (Abilene) (Fall 1:25)
• Cons. Round 1 - Dominic Holt (Abilene) won by decision over Jocelyn Garrison (Rock Creek) (Dec 6-0)
• Cons. Semi - Seth Bazemore (Rossville) won by decision over Dominic Holt (Abilene) (Dec 8-3)
Middle School 110
Logan Elliott’s place is 2nd and has scored 10.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Logan Elliott (Abilene) won by fall over Grant Spreer (Silver Lake) (Fall 0:27)
• Semifinal - Logan Elliott (Abilene) won by major decision over Braxton Criger (Emporia) (Maj 14-0)
• 1st Place Match - Caleb Chermok (Holton) won by injury default over Logan Elliott (Abilene) (Inj. 2:53)
Middle School 115
Kellen Peery’s place is 2nd and has scored 10.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Kellen Peery (Abilene) won by fall over Alazay Dempsey (Santa Fe Trail) (Fall 3:00)
• Semifinal - Kellen Peery (Abilene) won by fall over Mauricio Morales (Emporia) (Fall 0:57)
• 1st Place Match - Blake Redmond (Silver Lake) won by decision over Kellen Peery (Abilene) (Dec 5-2)
Middle School 127
Judah Armstrong’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Noah Burgoon (Santa Fe Trail) won by decision over Judah Armstrong (Abilene) (Dec 9-2)
• Cons. Round 1 - Judah Armstrong (Abilene) won by fall over Teygon McGraw (Bonner Springs) (Fall 1:22)
• Cons. Semi - Judah Armstrong (Abilene) won by fall over Tyler Reed (Perry) (Fall 0:58)
• 3rd Place Match - Judah Armstrong (Abilene) won by fall over Aiden Lovelady (Silver Lake) (Fall 0:25)
Middle School 141
Landon Taplin’s place is 2nd and has scored 10.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Landon Taplin (Abilene) won by fall over Brayden Meredith (Sabetha) (Fall 1:49)
• Semifinal - Landon Taplin (Abilene) won by fall over Rylan Amon (Holton) (Fall 2:28)
• 1st Place Match - Chase Root (Silver Lake) won by decision over Landon Taplin (Abilene) (Dec 5-4)
Middle School 149
Ethan Juhl’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Marcus Bauman (Sabetha) won by fall over Ethan Juhl (Abilene) (Fall 0:39)
• Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Juhl (Abilene) won by fall over Xavier Raygoza (Bonner Springs) (Fall 0:32)
• Cons. Semi - Calvin Maggette (Wabaunsee) won by fall over Ethan Juhl (Abilene) (Fall 1:30)
Middle School 156
Ethan Rhodes’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Ethan Rhodes (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Michael Clark (Osawatomie) won by fall over Ethan Rhodes (Abilene) (Fall 0:22)
• Cons. Semi - Jayden Burnett (Osawatomie) won by fall over Ethan Rhodes (Abilene) (Fall 0:36)
Middle School 215
Cameron Mascareno’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Dalton Roush (Holton) won by fall over Cameron Mascareno (Abilene) (Fall 0:24)
• Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Mascareno (Abilene) won by decision over Logan Camargo (Jeff West) (Dec 5-4)
• Cons. Semi - Cole Flory (Santa Fe Trail) won by decision over Cameron Mascareno (Abilene) (Dec 4-3)
Middle School 265
Jason Mclain’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Jason Mclain (Abilene) received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Kaleb Menold (Sabetha) won by fall over Jason Mclain (Abilene) (Fall 0:20)
• Cons. Semi - Larry Crane (Bonner Springs) won by decision over Jason Mclain (Abilene) (Dec 1-0)
Team Scores from
Silver Lake
1. Sabetha 177
2. Santa Fe Trail 132
3. Holton 124
4. Emporia 119
5. Rock Creek 113
6. Silver Lake 106
7. Osawatomie 100
8. Riley County 93
9. Abilene 84
10. Wabaunsee 84
11. St. Mary’s 63
12. Bonner Springs 58
13. Rossville 55
14. Perry 39
15. Onaga 38
16. Jeff West 24
17. Wellsville 22
18. Doniphan West 18
