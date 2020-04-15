Shiann Olberding earned a varsity letter each year in high school while competing in track and field. She was a two-time North Central Kansas League medalist in pole vault and she also competed in long jump and triple jump. Olberding qualified for the 2019 state track meet in pole vault.
Shiann Olberding vaulted and jumped for Abilene track and field
Tags
Ron Preston
