Shaky defense led to two losses by the Abilene Cowboys at the hands of the Rock Creek Mustangs Tuesday night in Abilene. Rock Creek was able to score five unearned runs early as they jumped out to an early lead that turned into a 9-5 opening game victory.
The Mustangs opened with a pair of unearned runs in the first inning off of Cowboy starter Kaden Coup. They added another run in the second to take a 3-0 lead before the Cowboys answered with two in its half of the second.
The big blow came when Rock Creek pushed across five runs in the fourth to go up 8-2. Abilene answered with one and a late seventh inning rally stalled before Rock Creek got the 9-5 victory.
‘Again we had huge let downs with our defense,” Abilene head coach Travis Bartley said. “Coup had a great start and freshman Kyson Becker came in relief and was pretty good as well against a very good Rock Creek team.”
Coup was better on the mound than what his defense played behind him. Abilene committed seven errors in the first game. Coup allowed four runs on six hits in three and one-third innings. He walked three and struck out three.
Freshmen Kyson Becker and Zach Miller led the Cowboy hitting attack in the opener as each had a pair of hits, with both collecting RBI doubles in the contest. Coup, Carter Taplin, Robbe Keener, Stockton Timbrook and Michael McClanahan also had hits in game one.
Rock Creek sophomore Logan Sturdy had two hits to lead the Mustang offense. Senior Brooks Whaley started on the mound for the Mustangs and was credited with the win after allowing three earned runs on four hits over four innings. He walked four and struck out five. Three other relievers finished off the opener for the Mustangs.
Taplin and Kyson Becker pitched in relief of Coup for the Cowboys.
The Mustangs jumped out early to take game two 14-1 in five innings. Rock Creek scored four times in the first and added a single run in the second before busting the game open with an eight run third inning.
Keener got the start for the Cowboys in the nightcap and was charged with 10 earned runs on eight hits in two innings of work. Kaleb Becker and Michael McClanahan relieved him on the mound.
“We struggled again defensively behind Robbie,” Bartley said. “Defensively we aren’t very good right now. We have got to get better. Overall I have been pretty happy with our pitching and our offense. We have got to figure out the defense and once we get all three phases down, I believe we have a chance to be very good.”
Whaley was in centerfield for the Mustangs in game two and he was steady at the dish going three for three with two RBI and two runs scored. Six other Rock Creek players had hits for the victors.
Abilene was held to three hits in the nightcap as Coup, Taplin and Kyson Becker all had hits. Kaleb Becker was charged with three earned runs on one hit and two walks during his two innings of relief. McClanahan struck out one and walked one in his inning of work.
Abilene scratched out a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Rock Creek senior Ben Wick was credited with the win allowing one run on two hits over three innings of work.
Abilene drops to 0-4 and will play at Southeast of Saline on Friday.
