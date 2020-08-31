HOPE/WHITE CITY – Second year head coach Brian Henry will turn to a group of returning seniors to power the Rural Vista Heat football team in 2020.
The Heat returns six offensive starters as it begins the season working to improve on a 1-7 record from a year ago. With only nine players suited in the 8-Man Div II class in the state the task will be daunted because of the schedule that faces them.
Senior Dylan Worrell returns at running back for the Heat after gaining 940 yards last season and scoring 11 touchdowns. His performance earned him first team Wheat State League recognition. The 6-0,220 senior also returns to start at linebacker on defense. Worrell also spent time at quarterback last season.
Senior Cameron Campuzano returns as the leading receiver for the Heat at the tight end position. Campuzano, 6-6, 245, switches to linebacker on defense where he earned Honorable mention All-League a year ago.
Senior Angelo Thomas returns to the offense as the projected quarterback after playing tight end a season ago. At 6-0, 170 he will slot at corner on defense. Junior Aiden Hower returns at tight end as do seniors Matt Floyd and Austin Ryker along the o-line. Sophomore Lane Barrett is ticketed to slide into the center spot for the Heat in 2020.
On defense, Hower returns at one cornerback slot while Ryker, Floyd and junior Ethan Barrett form the D-line for the Heat.
“We have a lot of returning pieces,” Haney said. “We have a tough schedule and it will be important for us to stay healthy and our leaders lead the team through the season.”
The Heat begins the season by hosting Solomon at White City on Sept. 4.
2020 Rural Vista Heat Football Schedule
Sept. 4 vs. Solomon (WC)
Sept. 11 at Canton-Galva
Sept. 18 vs. Herington (H)
Sept. 25 at Centre
Oct. 2 at Hartford
Oct. 9 vs. Marais Des Cygnes (WC)
Oct. 16 at Lebo
Oct. 23 vs. Wakefield (H)
Oct. 29 Bracket Play - TBD
