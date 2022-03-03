Standing center mat of the State Championship match, Abilene senior Lyndsey Buechman took in a deep breath as she was about to meet her final opponent of her historic high school wrestling career.
Buechman, a pioneer in the world of high school girls wrestling in Kansas, stood with 75 total career wins for Abilene High School in her final match of 2021-2022 wrestling season facing a familiar foe in Ava Thompson of Pratt. Both wrestlers were undefeated on the season headed into the championship match.
The prize State Championship medal would elude Buechman during her high school career as Thompson won the match with a late takedown in the closing minutes of the tightly contested bought. But shed no tears, hang no heads, as Buechman became the winningest, most decorated wrestler in the brief history of the Cowgirl wrestling program.
Buechman and 2021 alumna Skyleigh Pflaster are credited with the honor of ushering in the female sport for Abilene High School and the state of Kansas. Prior to three years ago, the Kansas State High School Activities Association had not sanctioned girls wrestling as a sport within the state. The National Federation and KSHSAA allowed females to wrestle prior, but they were members of the traditionally all male teams and would mostly wrestle boys within their weight classes. There was little interest throughout the state for high school girls to wrestle primarily against boys.
The movement to add a girl’s wrestling program in Kansas began about five years ago. McPherson High School sponsored an unsanctioned State Tournament to proclaim winners in the all-female competition. Buechman and Pflaster represented Abilene in the first two of these competitions.
Three years ago, KSHSAA recognized the need for a separation and thus the creation of the Kansas State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament became an event. The first year saw all classes at one location by weight class regardless of the size of high school. For the past two seasons, Classes 5A and 6A were separated from the remaining schools for female wrestlers and two separate champions were crowned.
The Abilene pioneers were a big part of that movement, and both were highly decorated for their accomplishments.
“Both of these girls are such great examples for our girls,” Abilene Assistant Coach Curtis Rein said. “The young girls are all looking up to Lyndsey and Skyleigh. Kids Club and the Abilene Middle School are both providing us some good talent for the future. Josh Peterson and Becky Strauss did a great job this first year at AMS especially with the numbers they had out. It was incredible.”
Buechman became the first four-time State Qualifier and four-time State Placer in Abilene Cowgirl history. She will hold records in wins, pins, escapes, takedowns, reversals in school history and will share honors with Pflaster as being awarded the most medals at a state event.
“It means a lot to be a part of something that will keep on growing for a long time,” Buechman said about her part in the history of the sport in Abilene. “Being a part of history in Abilene, especially wrestling whose roots are so deep, means a lot to have my name in it as well.”
Like Pflaster, Buechman will advance her wrestling career on scholarship at the next level. Pflaster is a member of the Baker University program, while Buechman is slated to attend York College next fall.
But the Lyndsey Buechman story isn’t just about wrestling. Her story is much more, including dedication and leadership to, not only her high school, but the multiple other clubs and organizations that she has invested her life into at this time.
If Lyndsey wouldn’t have attacked wrestling with a passion, she still would have been knee deep in 4-H. The 11-year member of Dickinson County 4-H gives credence to the organization in developing her leadership ability among other positive character traits. She is an avid photographer that she shares with her mother Allison Buechman. Lyndsey has won multiple awards in this program and has funneled that energy into being editor of her high school yearbook. She has continuously taken pictures of school events for the media classes at AHS.
“Leadership training and public speaking were two key areas for me that 4-H had a direct impact,” Buechman said. “I got to attend the National 4H Congress in Atlanta this past November. That was a great experience. It was cool to see a lot of people from all over the country. There were 800 plus 4-H’ers in attendance from 38 states that sent delegations. 4-H is definitely more than farm life and you’ll see that the more you get away from Kansas and these rural counties.”
“I think Lyndsey’s leadership was evident not only on the girls’ side but on the boys’ side of our program,” Abilene Head Coach James Stout said. “She was a great leader, and you can see that in all of her extracurricular activities that she is involved with. I think our boys were looking up to her dedication and commitment for the sport that we all have a lot of passion for. If you saw the end of her finals match, guys like Tucker (Cell) and our other state qualifiers were there to console her and congratulate her on her tournament. I think it is evident in the inter workings of our program, our boys aren’t ashamed or hesitant to get in and help her improve. We are all here together.”
Next up for Lyndsey is preparing to finish out the Kids Wrestling season with the Abilene Kids Club and then prepare for summer wrestling.
“It’s all year around sport for me which I’m really excited about,” she said. “Its great to network with kids across the state and in the mid-west. I get to hang out with guys and gals that I’ve met at State Tournaments and other events throughout the year. That’s really cool.”
When summer is ending, Buechman will be off to York College in York, Nebraska where she will study biology with a lean towards chiropractic while wrestling at school. She then plans to attend Palmer Chiropractic College in Iowa.
Coach Stout said he will gladly make room in his Wrestling Hallway of Champions for Lyndsey’s recognition and for those that follow in her footsteps.
