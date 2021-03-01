Junior Lyndsey Buechman earns third at state
SALINA – Falling just short of her dream goal, Abilene senior Skyleigh Pflaster completed her high school wrestling career at the Girls Division II State Championships Friday evening in Salina.
Pflaster mastered her way to the championship finals match by orchestrating a huge upset of the top ranked wrestler in the state at 109 pounds. Pflaster’s semifinal match was against undefeated Lakin sophomore Josiah Ortiz. Ortiz was 25-0 coming into the semis with Pflaster.
The Abilene senior opened the tournament with a pin of the fifth ranked Reese Clements from Chanute. The freshman made it to Salina with a 24-6 record on the year. The third ranked Pflaster wasted little time as she got a pin against Clements that sent her to the quarterfinals.
Ortiz entered the quarterfinals by pinning Eureka sophomore Rylee Shepherd.
“That was big for me beating the Lakin girl,” Pflaster said. “I am happy with the way I wrestled today.”
“Skyleigh wrestled extremely well especially with a huge win in the semifinals,” Abilene head coach James Stout said. “Skyleigh really shines when the lights are on her. She is one of the few four time state placers that Abilene has had and certainly in this group of seniors. She is the most decorated we have in this year’s class. It is awesome to say that we have a girl that has accomplished this. To get into overtime in the championship match took a tremendous amount of grit and being locked in to do that. She was very close to the win.”
Pflaster medaled twice at the unofficial State Championship matches held in McPherson and then placed fourth last year in the KSHSAA Championships in Salina.
In the championship at 109, Pflaster met up with a familiar opponent in Anna Cullens of Wellington. The Wellington sophomore had been ranked at the top of the Division II rankings but had slipped to number two when Ortiz defeated her at sub-state for Ellis Tournament championship.
Pflaster met Cullens in the finals of the Division II Regional Tournament where Cullens won with a second period pin.
Friday, Pflaster trailed Cullens 4-1 in the third period but earned a three-point near fall late to send the match into overtime. In the first overtime period, which is sudden victory, Cullens recorded a takedown for the 6-4 decision.
“I love wrestling,” Pflaster said. “Even though that was my last high school match, I am not totally overly disappointed. I’ve had great coaching here and I am planning on signing with Baker University as they have a women’s wrestling program. I’m looking forward to that when it happens.”
Pflaster along with teammate junior Lyndsey Buechman served as pioneers for girls wrestling as a sanctioned high school sport in the state of Kansas. The sport was sanctioned by KSHSAA just last year after McPherson high school hosted an unofficial state tournament for girls for two years prior. Since then schools across the state have seen the interest rise in the number of participants.
“I’m happy I could be looked at as a leader in that regard,” Pflaster said. “Girls have a special bond and it is nice to see smiling faces everywhere we go to compete. Even though we might wrestle against each other on the mat, we often cheer for each other when we are not.”
“Skyleigh and Lyndsey are certainly the types of leaders and the types of individuals that you want in your program,” Stout said. “It’s been a true blessing to have both of them and doing what they have done so far, and of course, Lyndsey has another season to go. I am certainly proud of the way they conduct themselves on and off the mat. It’s pretty awesome.”
Buechman opened the tournament with a 6-2 upset win over the top ranked wrestler in 170 as she won over Baldwin freshman Hayleigh Wempe. Buechman, who was ranked fifth on the latest rankings, then met number three in Larned junior Ava Mull.
Mull had pinned Fort Scott’s Jade Russell to reach the 170 semifinals. In the
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.