The Concordia Lady Panthers used a strong second half surge to come from 13 points down to defeat the Abilene Cowgirls 44-30 Tuesday evening.
After opening play with what may have been their best half of basketball all season long, the Cowgirls struggled with turnovers, and were limited to just nine total points in the second half
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, but Abilene responded after a timeout by finishing the quarter on a 8-2 scoring run to lead 8-6 after the first quarter. The Cowgirls inside game accounted for all the points as Claira Dannafer scored six points and Callie Powell scored two points.
Abilene then dominated the second quarter as they didn’t allow a single point by Concordia until one minute remained in the half. The Cowgirls would out score the Lady Panthers 13-2 in the quarter for a thirteen point 21-8 lead at halftime.
Hannah Walter opened the scoring with a pair of steals and consecutive layups. Powell then earned three points from the free throw line by her aggressive play inside. Eden Bathurst then pushed the score to 17-6 by scoring a underneath basket on an assist by Walter. Dannefer then rounded out the scoring by converting on four free throws in a row for the 21-8 score.
Unfortunately, the third quarter began for Concordia the same way the second quarter began for Abilene. The Lady Panthers used a pressure defense that led to several Cowgirls turnovers and break away point’s, which allowed them to go on a 13-1 scoring run and take the lead back 23-22.
A Blair Adams basket at the 2:32 mark, and a Adin Bruna basket had the game tied at 26-26 before Concordia scored the final basket of the quarter for a 28-26 lead.
Concordia then pulled away late, as Abilene then continued to struggle offensively in the fourth quarter. Dannefer accounted for the only four points scored by the Cowgirls in the final quarter The Lady Panthers would out score the Cowgirls 16- 4 in the quarter to close out the game for the victory 44-30
“The first half of basketball was the best we have looked all year on both sides of the ball” said head coach Shawn Herrman. “Our energy and intensity was phenomenal. The second half we came out flat and didn’t play with that same purpose. The turnover bug got us again and we were never able to stop Concordia’s momentum. This group has shown their potential and how good they can be many times this year. We just have to put two halves together”.
Abilene was led in double digit scoring by Claira Dannefer with 14 points in the game. The Cowgirls next head on the road this Friday to play the state ranked Wamego Lady Red Raiders.
Abilene: Adin Bruna 2, Amara Johnson 1, Claira Dannefer 14, Blair Adams 2, Hannah Walter 4, Eden Bathurst 2, Callie Powell 5
Concordia: Bethune 3, DeLeon 4, Acree 2, Calgren 7, Cash 22, McDaniel 6.
