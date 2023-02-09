The Concordia Lady Panthers used a strong second half surge to come from 13 points down to defeat the Abilene Cowgirls 44-30 Tuesday evening.  

After opening play with what may have been their best half of basketball all season long, the Cowgirls struggled with turnovers, and were limited to just nine total points in the second half

 

