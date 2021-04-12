GYPSUM – It started out as a pitcher’s dual through four innings between the Abilene Cowboys and the Southeast of Saline Trojans. The Trojans broke the game open with five runs in the fourth.
Southeast’s first baseman Harris had three hits to lead the Trojan hitting attack against Abilene starter Kaden Coup. Coup and the Cowboy defense had shut down the home team through three full innings. Coup was charged with three earned runs on eight hits over four and one-third. He walked one and struck out six.
Kaleb Becker had a pair of hits for the Cowboys and Robbie Keener had a two-RBI double in the fifth. Coup, Carter Taplin, Stockton Timbrook, Zach Miller, Kyson Becker and Michael McClanahan also had hits for the Cowboys.
Timbrook relieved Coup to pitch the final one and two-thirds. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and struck out three.
Nickelson got the win for Southeast with two earned runs on five hits over four hits while striking out five and not walking a batter.
Abilene took a one-run lead in the nightcap but the Trojans came back with two in the first and added single run in the fourth for the lead and broke open the game with four more in the fifth. Southeast slapped nine hits in the 7-3 win.
Nickelson had three hits to lead the attack and Cooper smacked a pair for Southeast.
Timbrook had a pair of hits including his first homer of the season for the Cowboys. The Cowboys were held to four hits by the Trojan pitchers. Coup and Keener had the other two Abilene hits with Keener driving in two runs.
Becker started on the hill for the Cowboys allowing seven earned runs on nine hits in four and two-thirds innings. He walked four and struck out five. Keener pitched one and one third allowing two hits.
Abilene falls to 0-6 and will play at Marysville on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.