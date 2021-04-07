After dropping the opener 13-6, the Abilene Cowboy JV baseball team relied on the solid pitching effort of junior Stewart Scott for an 11-1 win in the nightcap.
Scott allowed two hits off the bats of the Monarchs in game two while striking out four in his three innings of work. While Scott was working on the hill for Abilene the Cowboy bats slashed out five hits on their way to the win.
Five different Cowboy hitters connected to provide the offense needed to give Abilene the win. Chris McClanahan, Kayden Timm, Ayden Taylor and Scott had singles and Trenton Haslouer added a two-RBI double for Abilene’s attack at the plate.
TMP scored an earned run in the first inning to take a 1-0 early lead and then Scott and the Cowboy defense shut them down the rest of the way. Abilene scored four times in the bottom of the second and then pushed across seven more runs in the third.
The Cowboys took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first in the opener but TMP answered with three scores in the second for a brief lead. Abilene tied the game in the second but then a combination of timely hitting by the Monarchs and some defensive miscues on the part of the Cowboys helped the visitors add 10 runs over the next two innings. Abilene added three of their own but it was not enough to get the win.
McClanahan started on the hill for Abilene giving up nine earned runs on six hits over three and two-thirds innings. He walked four and struck out eight. Freshman Zach Miller relieved for one-third of an inning and Kellen Signer finished off the game for the Cowboys.
Timm had a nice night at the plate for the Cowboys in the opener going two for two with two runs scored and he had a pair of RBI’s. Abilene finished with nine hits as McClanahan, Miller, Signer, Sam Burton, Gavin Hight, Brenton Reiff and CJ Brooks all had hits for the Cowboys.
The JV team stands at 1-3 on the season.
