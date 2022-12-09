Three Abilene basketball coaches will be honored Friday night at the Abilene game at Augusta. Augusta will be celebrating their 2002 State Championship team that Terry Taylor, Kyle Taylor and Roger Lawrence were a participants.
The recognition will be held between the Girls & Boys Varsity games. Most of the players, managers and coaches will be in attendance.
Kyle Taylor was a starting forward for Augusta when they beat Spring Hill for the crown. In the Championship game Kyle scored 11 points and 7 rebounds as Augusta upset the #1 ranked Spring Hill, 60-55. During the 2001-02 season Kyle averaged 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and shot 54% on his 2s and 32% on his 3 point attempts.
Kyle is coaching Abilene's Freshman team that is currently undefeated at 4-0 after coming back from being down by 20 points Tuesday against Rock Creek and winning in overtime. Abilene's Freshman also won their tournament held last Saturday after defeating Smoky Valley in their first game the night before.
Longtime Abilene head coach Terry Taylor was the head coach at Augusta for that Championship. It was his second State Championship having also won in 1987 while coaching at Parsons High School. Roger Lawrence was an assistant coach at Augusta in 2002 and is currently Abilene's head 8th grade basketball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.