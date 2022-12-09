Longtime AHS basketball coach Terry Taylor

Three Abilene basketball coaches will be honored Friday night at the Abilene game at Augusta.  Augusta will be celebrating their 2002 State Championship team that Terry Taylor, Kyle Taylor and Roger Lawrence were a participants. 

The recognition will be held between the Girls & Boys Varsity games.  Most of the players, managers and coaches will be in attendance. 

 

