Senior Spring Spotlight
Abilene senior Savannah Stout was one of the best sprinters in the NCKL. Her running skills led her to be a member of Abilene’s state championship 4x800M relay team and the second place 4x400M team.
“Savannah has been a top competitor in the 200M and 400M dashes,” Abilene head coach Steve Simpson said. “She ran a key leg on our state champion 4x800 relay and our runner up 4x400. She was working hard to continue that success.”
