Santa Fe Trail JV Mixer Results for Abilene
JV Wrestlers 120A - Miller Unruh’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Zack Thomas (Gardner-Edgerton) (Fall 0:51)
• Round 2 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Issiah Jenson (Holton) (Fall 0:56)
• Round 3 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Rhett Rowland (Sabetha) (Fall 0:21)
JV Wrestlers 120B - Tristan Randles’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Josh Andrews (Gardner-Edgerton) won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) (Dec 5-0)
• Round 2 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by fall over Blayden Schuck (Wamego) (Fall 2:00)
• Round 3 - Trevor Kaub (Ottawa) won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) (Dec 4-2)
JV Wrestlers 126A - Dayton Wuthnow’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Andrew Pacheco (Spring Hill) (Fall 1:01)
• Round 2 - Therron Meade (Gardner-Edgerton) won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) (Fall 1:30)
• Round 3 - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Parker McCarty (Anderson County) (Fall 0:38)
JV Wrestlers 126C
Johnathan Ritchie’s place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) won by major decision over Carson Matlock (Gardner-Edgerton) (Maj 9-1)
• Round 2 - Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) won by major decision over Santonio Hutchinson (Ottawa) (Maj 10-2)
• Round 3 - Johnathan Ritchie (Abilene) won by decision over Kayden Elliott (Holton) (Dec 2-0)
JV Wrestlers 138B
Eli Schubert’s place is 2nd and has scored 2.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) won by decision over Caleb Hernandez (Holton) (Dec 10-3)
• Round 2 - George Barrager (Gardner-Edgerton) won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) (Fall 2:55)
JV Wrestlers 170B - Luke Hager’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Blake Davison (Spring Hill) won by fall over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Fall 3:21)
• Round 2 - Aydin Lowery (Gardner-Edgerton) won by decision over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Dec 3-2)
Girls Division
Girls Division 109 - Skyleigh Pflaster’s place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) won by fall over Chloe Maisch (Spring Hill) (Fall 0:28)
• Round 3 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) won by fall over Shayne Peterson (Gardner-Edgerton) (Fall 0:37)
Girls Division 155B - Laryssa Brown’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Darby Weidl (Ottawa) won by fall over Laryssa Brown (Abilene) (Fall 2:08)
• Round 3 - Skylar Dempsey (Gardner-Edgerton) won by fall over Laryssa Brown (Abilene) (Fall 1:51)
Girls Division 170A - Lyndsey Buechman’s place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Hayleigh Diffley (Spring Hill) (Fall 0:17)
• Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Shelby Dunn (Anderson County) (Fall 2:50)
