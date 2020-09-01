Sam Burt is Campbell Trophy nominee
Abilene High School alum Sam Burt is a 2020 nominee for the prestigious Campbell Trophy.
The senior defensive lineman at Kansas University was All-League in the NCKL and received All-State honors while playing for Steve Simpson as a Cowboy.
