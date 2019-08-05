A new cowboy jumped to the lead in the saddle bronc riding after the third night of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene, Kansas.
Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., rode the Andrews Rodeo Co. horse Fire Lane for 85.5 points to squeak ahead of three cowboys splitting second place with 85 points.
It was the second time for him to ride the gelding. The first time was in Amarillo, Texas, a few years ago, when he scored 84.5 points to place. The horse “is just a really nice horse,” Gordon said, “just a really nice user friendly horse. You can’t ask for any better.”
Gordon, who is 22 years old, is having the best season of his three-year pro rodeo career. He’s ranked eleventh in the world standings, headed to his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, if he can stay in the top fifteen through the end of the season. He’s traveling with three veterans who have mentored him: world champion Wade Sundell and Tegan Smith. “It’s been really good this year, getting in with some guys who know what’s going on. They can show you the ropes.”
Sitting in second place behind Gordon are three cowboys: Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., and Dean Wadsworth, Buffalo Gap, Texas, each with 85 points, only a half-point behind Gordon. That’s a compliment to the caliber of horses provided by Andrews Rodeo Co., and to the cowboys. “It’s a tough bronc riding,” Gordon said. “The horses are really even. That’s what’s nice about this rodeo. It’s a spurring contest instead of a drawing contest.” Fire Lane is a sixteen year old gelding who was raised by Sammy Andrews and his son James. The horse has been selected to buck at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo more than a half-dozen times.
Other fast times and high scores from the Friday night performance of the Abilene rodeo include bareback rider Ty Blessing, Pomona, Kan. (83.5 points); steer wrestler Sam Powers, Sonora, Texas (5.1 seconds); tie-down roper Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas (9.9 seconds); team ropers Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont./Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. (6.6 seconds); barrel racer Ivy Hurst, Springer, Okla. (18.28 seconds); and bull rider Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, (84 points).
