Senior Spring Spotlight
Abilene senior Ryder Kuntz could use his versatility to play anywhere on the diamond for the Cowboys.
“Ryder would have been one of our top utility players this season,” Abilene head coach Travis Bartley said. “He can play just about anywhere, the outfield, catch and can even pitch a little. He also was a pretty good baserunner.
“Ryder was a scrappy, tough baseball player and he was always going to try to out hustle and outwsork you. Some of my favorites qualities in a player.”
