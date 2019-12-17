HERINGTON - The Rural Vista Lady Heat basketball team defeated Chase County 50-40 Saturday to win the championship of the Herington Invitational Tournament.
Senior Hannah Riedy scored a season high 21 points to lead her team to the win.
“Going into this game, we knew Chase County would be tough,” Heat coach Kane Hensley said. “We have played them each of the last two years and all of them have been hard fought games. They are well coached and have athletes all over the floor. We did a great job of slowing them down and making them take contested shots. We played great defense and rebounded well which led to the 10 point victory.”
Junior forward Chancy Johnson put in 12 points for the Lady Heat with senior Holly Brockmeier adding eight.
Holly Brockmeier was strong on the boards for the Heat with 14 rebounds while Riedy was right there with nine.
Rural Vista girls 50, Chase County 40
Chase Co. 11 10 9 10 – 40
Rural Vista 11 15 12 12 – 50
Chase County – Names not available. Rural Vista (4-0) – A. Brockmeier 1, Johnson 12, Riedy 21, Sly 5, M. Brockmeier 3, H. Brockmeier 8. Totals: 15(5) 5-14 50.
