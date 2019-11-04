DODGE CITY – The magical season for the Rural Vista Lady Heat volleyball team ended with a second place finish in the Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament in Dodge City on Saturday, its first ever appearance in program history.
After winning the Wheat State League regular season title, regional and sub-state championships, the number one seed Lady Heat went a perfect 3-0 in pool play on Friday at the state tournament.
Rural Vista defeated Victoria 25-20, 25-17 before knocking off Olpe 25-18 and 27-25. Finally on Friday the Heat put away Minneola 25-17, 25-9 to be the top seed out of Pool One. Minneola was the second place finisher in the same pool.
On the other court in the United Wireless Arena, Central Plains finished 3-0 with wins over Chetopa 25-11, 25-13, Cunningham 25-17, 25-23 and Clifton-Clyde 25-21, 25-12.
Cunningham was the second place finisher in the second pool.
Saturday morning brought Rural Vista to the semi-finals to meet up against Cunningham. The Heat advanced to the state championship match with a 25-17, 25-21 win. Central Plains took care of Minneola 25-17, 25-12 to be in the championship.
The Heat won the first set 25-22 over the Lady Oilers but the former Class 2A 2015 state champion rallied back to hold off Rural Vista 25-22, 26-24 to earn the state championship.
Cunningham defeated Minneola 25-23, 13-25, 25-12 for third place.
Rural Vista’s Hannah Riedy, Holly Brockmeier and Meghan Brockmeier were named to the All Tournament Team after the championship match. Central Plains placed four on the team with senior Addison Crites, junior Ryenne Cunningham, senior Rachel Lamatsch and sophomore Kassidy Nixon.
Other members were Maya Bishop, Olpe, Holly DeWeese and Hunter McGuire of Cunningham, Payton Girard from Clifton-Clyde and Minneola’s Jaden Pfaff.
Rural Vista finished the year with a 42-5 record and the appearance at the state tournament ended the high school career of seniors Holly Brockmeier, Hannah Riedy, Erica Linder and Kelci Sly.
Returning for head coach Adam Sobba should be juniors Amber and Meghan Brockmeier, sophomores Sydney Friedli and Callie Linder. Freshmen Kacie Acres and Abby Worrell are expected to return also for the 2020-2021 school year.
