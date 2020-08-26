HOPE/WHITE CITY – Coming off a 2019 volleyball state tournament runner-up finish, the Rural Vista Heat will be replacing some big time players in Hannah Riedy and Holly Brockmeier according to fourth year head coach Adam Sobba.
Riedy and Brockmeier were two of the best players in the state in Class 1A a season ago. But 2021 seniors Meghan Brockmeier, Amber Brockmeier and Cami Jacobson bring a load of talent and experience to the team.
“These girls were six rotation players for the Heat a season ago,” Sobba said. “Meghan and Amber have started every game over the past three years for the Heat.”
Sobba said the Heat would be looking for others to step up and make a difference from the start of the season. Sophomore Kacie Acres (6-1) got a lot of valuable experience last season filling in for injured players throughout the season. Juniors Callie Linder and Sydney Freidli will also look to step into key roles for Rural Vista.
“I think we will be ready to go from the start,” Sobba said. “We have a great mix of returning talent to go along with girls that have sat behind some incredible players over the past couple of years. One great thing for them is that they have gotten to practice against those great players everyday in practice and I believe that is valuable experience that will help them out tremendously.”
Meghan Brockmeier will likely move to the outside hitter position, as she will replace a force that graduated. She has played in the middle and some outside over the past three seasons but will be the Heat’s go to player this time around according to coach Sobba. She enters her senior season with career numbers of 528 kills, 973 digs and 180 aces. She was named 1st Team All League last season and she also made the Class 1A State Tournament Team.
“Meghan, if healthy will be among the state leaders in most statistical categories for Rural Vista,” Sobba said. “It should be a breakout season for her and we expect big things to happen.”
Amber Brockmeier returns as setter for the Heat. She enters her senior season with career numbers of 703 assists, 640 digs and 54 aces. She was Honorable Mention All-League last year.
“Amber will be the one we look to to lead the team from her setter position,” the coach said. “She will have control of the offense for the Heat.”
Jacobson enters her senior campaign after coming off a great year at middle for the Heat.
“Cami is going to get a lot more opportunities this season to hit the ball and will be ready for the increased work load,” Sobba said. “Cami is one of our top blockers at only 5-7 and will be a force blocking in the middle this season.”
Acres spent parts of last season roaming the middle for Rural Vista as she filled in where needed due to injuries. She ended up in the Libero jersey for the Heat.
“Kacie’s passing abilities and serving ability was key for the Heat,” Sobba said. “This season Kacie will look to lock down the backside for Rural Vista and will be a six rotation player for us.”
Sobba noted some key numbers for the 2020 Heat Volleyball Team:
This year’s senior class of Meghan, Amber and Cami has an overall record of 108-17 in three seasons. Meghan and Amber have started every game of their Rural Vista Careers and have carved out quite the legacy which includes: three Centre Tournament championships, two Hartford Tournament championships, two Wheat State League titles, two Regional championships, one sub-state championship and a State Tournament Runner-Up finish.
The Heat begins the 2020 volleyball season on Sept. 3 at Wakefield.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
2020 Rural Vista Heat
Volleyball Schedule
Sept. 3 at Wakefield
Sept. 8 at Solomon/Herington
Sept. 10 vs. Council Grove/Riley Co. at WC
Sept. 12 at Centre Tournament
Sept. 15 at Centre/Peabody/Little River
Sept. 19 at Hartford Tournament
Sept. 22 vs. Wakefield/Elyria at Hope
Sept. 26 at Herington Tourney
Sept. 29 at Canton Galva/Goessel
Oct. 6 vs. Centre/Minneapolis at Hope
Oct. 15 at Wabaunsee/Rock Creek
Oct. 17 at Wheat State League Tourney/Little River
Oct. 24 at State – TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.