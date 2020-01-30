The Rural Vista Lady Heat got a scare from Northern Heights Tuesday night but hung on for a 44-42 win.
The number three-ranked Heat struggled to get anything going in the first half and needed a 7-0 start in the second half to hold off the upset minded Northern Heights.
Hannah Riedy led all scorers with 17 points while Holly Brockmeier added eight.
The Heat fought turnovers and 28 percent shooting but were able to hang on for the win.
“We had a real sluggish first half and could not get anything going on either end of the floor,” Heat head coach Kane Hensley said. “We had a great start to the second half. We jumped out to the lead and never lost it. It was a rough night for us.”
