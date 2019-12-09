Rural Vista fought back from a 25-12 first half deficit to pick up its first win of the season 50-41 over Canton-Galva.
“We really struggled early to handle the pressure Canton-Galva put on us,” Rural Vista head coach Adam Sobba said. “We had 10 turnovers in the first quarter and found ourselves down 17-7 after one.”
It was much of the same in the second quarter according to the coach as turnovers and Canton-Galva offensive rebounds helped the Eagles extend their lead. The Heat’s Jacob Berger was able to hit two three-pointers late in the second quarter to help Rural Vista cut the lead 26-19 at the half.
“At half time we really just talked about taking care of the ball,” Sobba said. “Canton-Galva was not scoring in the half court against us, so if we were able to stop turning it over and giving them easy buckets we would be able to get back into the game.”
Rural Vista followed the coaches advice in the second half out scoring the Eagles 31-15 to take the win.
“I thought we played much better in the second half,” Sobba said. “We were able to take care of the ball and keep them off the offensive glass.”
Cameron Campuzano and Gabe Brito had big games to lead the Heat, each posting a double double. Campuzano ended with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Brito finished with 15 points and 10 boards.
Barger ended the game with 12 points and did a great job of handling the ball and helped against the Canton-Galva pressure according to Sobba. Freshman Parker Stillwell, while not flashing on the statistics board, played big minutes and was solid on defense for the Heat. Dylan Worrell had a solid game with seven rebounds and three assists while making two clutch free throws late in the game to help seal the win.
“We still have a long way to go and a lot to work on,” Sobba said. “But it was a good win for us. Canton-Galva is super athletic and their pressure caused us problems early but we were able to keep our heads and play through adversity.”
